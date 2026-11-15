Recreating Exodus of KPs through AI

Ashok Ogra

ashokogra@gmail.com

Long before writing, printing, photography or cinema existed, people shared their experiences, fears, beliefs and imagination through stories.

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Radio and television brought stories into our homes. Digital technology changed film-making, while the internet and smartphones allowed almost anyone to tell a story. Then came Virtual and Augmented Reality, offering new possibilities.

And now, with Artificial Intelligence (AI), we can generate visual scenes that once required expensive sets, actors, costumes, cameras and large production teams. AI can produce beautiful mountains, imaginary cities, battles, violent scenes and even recreate human expressions within minutes.

All that is needed is a good idea, an understanding of the technology and carefully written instructions, commonly called prompts.

This is what Delhi-based senior media professional and director Maharaj Shah has attempted with considerable success, using AI to tell the tragic story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits.

He has relied heavily on AI to translate his story into visuals and produce an interesting and engrossing 20-minute film titled AZAADI. His main aim is telling the story, and AI helps him do that reasonably well.

True, he has chosen a subject that many of us are familiar with. But the events continue to be painful, particularly for thousands of displaced families. That is perhaps why the film still manages to strike an emotional chord.

Also, the title AZAADI, meaning freedom, raises a question about what freedom means to displaced Kashmiri Pandits. Is it simply about settling down elsewhere and starting life afresh, or does it also mean being able to return to their homes in Kashmir, without fear, and live with dignity? And looking at the events of 1990 from another perspective, what kind of Azaadi were those demanding freedom in Kashmir seeking?

As expected, the events surrounding 19 January 1990 form an important part of the narrative. Fear begins to spread, and families who have lived in Kashmir for generations find themselves facing a terrible choice: stay and risk their lives or leave everything behind.

One of the most disturbing episodes concerns the killing of an innocent Kashmiri Pandit (s) whose hiding place was reportedly revealed to his killers by a neighbour. The director excels when showing how the man, hiding inside a large drum used for storing husk, is discovered and shot dead.

The director combines survivor testimony with AI-reconstructed imagery to recreate events and memories associated with those deeply troubled times. From Kashmir, the story moves to Jammu, where displaced families face an entirely different set of problems.

Having escaped violence and threats, they now struggle for basic comforts. Families accustomed to Kashmir's pleasant climate find themselves living in crowded camps, facing unbearable summer heat, poor sanitation, snakes and difficult living conditions. Shah also includes the help extended by institutions such as Geeta Bhawan in Jammu, which provided shelter and support to displaced families.

The film shows how the Pandits have rebuilt their lives, even as memories of Kashmir continue to haunt them. Two questions continue troubling them: "Why were we targeted?" and "Will we ever return?"

The film deals with another painful issue: the exploitation of properties left behind in Kashmir. Property brokers are shown trying to take advantage of displaced families already struggling to rebuild their lives.

AZAADI follows a simple, chronological order, making the story easy to follow. The dialogues are short and direct, and the story moves smoothly from one event to another.

However, I feel the plot could have been developed a little better, with stronger connections between events. This might have made the film more engaging. After all, a good flow keeps the story moving, but a strong plot gives that movement purpose.

Maharaj is perhaps the first to experiment with AI to tell the story of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus. He has covered considerable ground in just 20 minutes. However, in attempting to cover so many aspects of the exodus, there is little time to explore individual experiences in any depth.

While AI can be used to tell a storyeffectively, the limitations of the technology restrict what a director wishesto achieve. For instance, some characters appear rather expressionless, even in situations that demand strong emotional reactions. Also, adding tears or a few emotional dialogues does not necessarily convey grief. At times, the faces look too perfect and the reactions too controlled.Allowing small imperfections often makes characters believable. After all, we remember characters, their relationships, their struggles and the emotions they leave behind.

That said, one needs to be generous and acknowledge what Maharaj has achieved with limited resources. Recreating Kashmir and the events of 1990 through conventional film-making would have required considerable money, suitable locations, costumes, actors and elaborate production arrangements.

AI has made it possible to recreate settings and events for which authentic visual records may be limited. Maharaj has used this opportunity reasonably well.

Of course, there is a difference between films made largely with generative AI and conventional films that use AI for selected scenes or production work. In either case, the writer must decide what story deserves to be told, the director how it should be presented, and the editor what should remain and what should be removed.

AI can assist them all, but the final judgement must remain human. It can create the images, but the filmmaker must give them meaning.

Not everyone welcomes the growing use of AI in creative work. Writing in the London-based The Guardian, visual artist Jess Wood described AI-generated art as "soulless, sterile" and raised concerns about artistic theft and environmental costs.

Others see AI as a useful tool that allows artists to experiment with ideas and undertake projects that might otherwise remain unfinished. I think there is room for both views. I don't see why AI and human creativity should be treated as rivals. The real question is how intelligently filmmakers use the technology without allowing it to take over the storytelling.

Maharaj Shah also deserves credit for experimenting with AI as a way of telling a story, despite its limitations. True, AI-generated characters may not always convey human emotions convincingly, but the director has made a successful effort to address this through his storytelling. The film serves as a powerful critique of the ecosystem that prioritises politics over humanity.

That is why AZAADI deserves a viewing.

(The author works for reputed Apeejay Education, New Delhi)