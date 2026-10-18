RECPDCL hands over SPV to M/s Shivalaya Construction Limited

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (RECPDCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of REC Limited, today handed over Nawada Durgapur Power Transmission Limited (NDPTL), the project-specific Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), to the successful bidder, M/s Shivalaya Construction Limited, on 16th October, 2026.

M/s Shivalaya Construction Limited emerged as the successful bidder through the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process conducted by RECPDCL, the Bid Process Coordinator, for development of inter-state transmission project “ERES-47: Nawada – Durgapur – Jeerat (New) 765kV corridor” on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

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The SPV was handed over by Rajkumar Sonkar, HoD (CS), RECPDCL to Rajesh Kumar Singh, Head (Power and Transmission), Shivalaya Construction Limited, in the presence of senior officials from RECPDCL, Shivalaya Construction Limited and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited.

The transmission project broadly envisages establishment of new 765/400/220 kV Substation at Nawada in Bihar and new 765 kV Switching station at Durgapur in West Bengal, 765 kV D/c Line from Nawada to Durgapur (~265 km) and Durgapur to Jeerut (~145 km) along with associated works. The project is scheduled for implementation by 31.03.2029.