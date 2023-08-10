Recognise genocide of Hindus in Kashmir: PK to Govt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 10: Panun Kashmir (PK) today said that UT Government as well as Union Government must realise that it will be unable to re-investigate the case of retired Session Judge, Neelkanth Ganjoo to understand all the circumstances and reasons that lead to his killing unless it abandons the policy of denial of genocide of Hindus of Kashmir.

The enquiry even if conducted fairly will confront the ruthless and insensitive wall of denial of Hindu genocide which has formed the cardinal core of ruling BJP’s policy on Jammu and Kashmir, PK chairman, Dr Ajay Chrungoo told reporters here, today. “As soon as the investigation confronts this wall the probe will evaporate or melt away,” he added.

Chrungoo said “Denial of Hindu genocide has been institutionalized by the State of India and the policy continues since,. It is based on an absolutely wrong premise that recognition of Hindu genocide will lead to further alienation of Muslims in Kashmir., The actual reality is that denial of genocide helped in rehabilitation of forces that unleashed genocide of Hindus in Kashmir, made them appear invincible and politically so empowered that no inclusive tolerant process of politics and governance could take off in J&K.”

Chrungoo while criticising the Government policies in this regard said this policy has already made GoI an accomplice as well as a collaborator in the ongoing campaign of genocide against Hindus in Kashmir.

This policy has paved the way for expansion of genocide and Jihad in rest of country, he added.

Chrungoo urged the Government that it is still a time to take a decisive action with regard to genocidal war against Hindus in Kashmir and Jammu and discourage , weaken and destroy the forces which are hell bent to spread it to rest of India.

Chrungoo demanded that GoI should recognise that the Hindu killings in Kashmir recently that lead to their expulsion were part of the genocidal assault and policy of forcing them to return is actually a policy of handing them over to genocidal enterprise in Kashmir which should be immediately abandoned.

He further demanded that GoI should recognize that Hindus in Kashmir are victims of genocide, enact a law for the prevention and punishment of genocide commensurate with the UN convention on prevention and punishment of genocide. Further it should take cognizance of the bill in this regard submitted by PK and GoI should realize that killings of Hindus in Kashmir were not ordinary crimes but crimes against humanity.

Chrungoo also said that only creating a new UT East and North of river Jehlum for rehabilitation of Hindus of Kashmir can lead to permanent reversal of genocide.

Bihari Lal Koul organsing secretary PK, M K Dhar its press secretary, P L Budgami and Raj Nath the senior leaders were present in the press conference.