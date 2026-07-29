Reckitt clocks high single-digit growth in India in April-June, led by Dettol, Durex

NEW DELHI, July 29: British FMCG major Reckitt's India business has recorded "high single-digit growth" during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal, driven by strong performance of its germ protection, intimate wellness and household care verticals, and supported by expanded distribution and improved in-store execution.

India, which is part of Reckitt's emerging markets business, delivered high single-digit growth in the second quarter (April-June), led by Dettol in the germ protection segment and Durex in intimate wellness, the company said in its earnings statement.

The company follows the calendar year (January-December) for its financial reporting.

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"India delivered high-single-digit growth, led by germ protection, intimate wellness and household care, with execution further enhanced by our ongoing sales transformation driving expanded coverage and improved in-store execution," it said.

Emerging markets, which account for 44 per cent of Core Reckitt's revenue, reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 9.4 per cent in the reporting quarter, led by continued double-digit growth in China and high single-digit growth in India.

At the group level, Reckitt, which owns brands such as Dettol, Durex, Harpic, Finish, Lysol and Mucinex, reported like-for-like net revenue growth of 4.7 per cent. Core Reckitt, which houses its key power brands, posted like-for-like net revenue growth of 4.2 per cent, supported by balanced contributions from both volume and price/mix.

The company's germ protection category remained its strongest-performing segment globally, delivering an 11.4 per cent like-for-like growth, driven by continued double-digit growth in Dettol.

In India, strong Dettol performance was aided by expanded distribution reach and improved in-store execution, Reckitt said.

The intimate wellness business also benefited from continued strength in India, led by Durex, while household care growth was supported by brands such as Harpic and Finish.

The company said it expects broad-based growth across emerging markets, including India and China, to continue in the second half of 2026.

"In emerging markets, we expect H2 performance to be similar to H1, with a continuation of broad-based growth across regions alongside India and China," it said.

In the first half (H1) of 2026, Reckitt's revenue from emerging markets, which includes high-density markets such as India and China, besides ASEAN, South Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, grew 8.5 per cent on a LFL (like-for-like) basis to 2.231 billion pounds.

"H1 delivery was led by double-digit growth in China and India, alongside positive contributions from ASEAN and LATAM and a stabilised performance in the Middle East," it said.

In India, enhanced sales force automation, increased distribution reach through a double-digit increase in towns covered and improved in-store execution, Reckitt said.

"Across our categories, performance was led by germ protection and self-care. Germ protection delivered strong double-digit growth, led by Dettol, supported by innovation-driven momentum in China and the successful roll-out of innovations into new segments and markets, including washing machine cleaner and Activ Botany across ASEAN and India," it said.

Reckitt maintained its full-year 2026 guidance, projecting Core Reckitt LFL net revenue growth of 4 per cent to 5 per cent, with the company expecting continued broad-based growth in emerging markets in the second half, alongside India and China.

"We accelerated like-for-like net revenue growth in the second quarter to drive a good first half performance," said chief executive officer Kris Licht.

The strength of our power brands and strong consumer response to our recent innovations underpin these results. Our fuel for growth programme is reducing fixed costs, driving efficiency and providing us with greater capacity to invest.

"We are focused on delivering our plan for the second half of the year and reiterate our full year 2026 expectations," he said. (PTI)