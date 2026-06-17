Rebellion Buzz: Sena (UBT) Issues Whip To Its MPs To Attend Meeting In Delhi

MUMBAI, Jun 17: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a whip to its MPs to attend a meeting in New Delhi to discuss "important issues", amid the speculation of an imminent rebellion in the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, sources said on Wednesday.

The party can initiate disqualification proceedings against those who skip the meeting, they said.

Notably, the party had issued a similar whip when 39 MLAs led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the Sena leadership in 2022, following which disqualification proceedings were initiated against them.

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The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is staring at a crisis, with "six to seven" of its nine Lok Sabha MPs inclined to switch to the Shinde-led ruling Shiv Sena and camping in the national capital, sources said on Tuesday. (AGENCIES)