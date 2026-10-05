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Home / Videos / Reasi Police Recovers 67 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 12.60 Lakh

Reasi Police Recovers 67 Missing Mobile Phones Worth Rs 12.60 Lakh

Reasi Police recovered 67 missing mobile phones worth around Rs 12.60 lakh during August and September, including 42 phones belonging to pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Shiv Khori. With 206 phones recovered in July, the total...

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Daily Excelsior
04:00 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Reasi Police recovered 67 missing mobile phones worth around Rs 12.60 lakh during August and September, including 42 phones belonging to pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and Shiv Khori. With 206 phones recovered in July, the total recoveries in three months have reached 273. The phones are being returned to their rightful owners after legal formalities, with those belonging to pilgrims outside Reasi being couriered to their addresses.

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