Reasi Police organises 5-km Run for Unity

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Oct 17: District Police Reasi organised a 5-km Run for Unity at General Zorawar Singh Memorial Stadium, Reasi, under its Civic Action Programme 2026 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India.

Deputy Commissioner Reasi Abhishek Kumar and SSP Reasi Mukund Tibrewal, along with other senior officers, including Addl SP Reasi, DySP Headquarters Reasi and SHO Police Station Reasi, attended the event and encouraged the participants.

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The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students of various schools and colleges, senior citizens, prominent citizens and other members of civil society, promoting national unity, integrity, communal harmony and togetherness.

The race commenced from General Zorawar Singh Memorial Stadium and proceeded via DC Office, Trintha and Geeta Nagar up to Gran Morh before returning to the stadium, where participants crossed the finish line amid enthusiasm and sporting spirit.

Cash prizes were awarded to the first three finishers in both men's and women's categories in recognition of their performance. Medals, certificates and T-shirts were also distributed among participants, while refreshments were provided.

The event promoted physical fitness, sportsmanship and a healthy lifestyle while reinforcing the ideals of unity, brotherhood and national integration championed by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Through the initiative, Reasi Police reiterated its commitment to strengthening police-public relations and engaging youth in constructive activities under its Civic Action Programme.