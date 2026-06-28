Reasi Police apprehend U’khand murder accused couple in Katra

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 27: Reasi Police today apprehended a couple wanted in a murder case registered in Uttarakhand and handed them over to the concerned police after completing the required legal formalities.

According to the police, Police Station Katra received information from Police Station Dhanya in Uttarakhand's Almora district that Dharambir, son of Vijender and a resident of Sheikhpur, Hisar in Haryana, along with his wife Jhanki Devi, was wanted in connection with a murder allegedly committed on June 20. The accused had reportedly fled Uttarakhand and were believed to be staying in Katra.

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Acting on the input, a police team led by PSI Shubham Sharma launched a search operation and successfully traced and apprehended the couple from a hotel in the main bazaar of Katra.

The Uttarakhand Police was informed immediately, and after completion of all legal formalities, the accused were handed over to the investigating team for further legal proceedings.