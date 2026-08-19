Reasi: Husband, Wife, Mother-in-Law Killed in Road Accident

Three members of a family were killed, and two others injured after a vehicle skidded off a hilly road and plunged into a gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Panasa village late Tuesday night when the driver of a an SUV lost control while negotiating a curve en route from Thanole to Thub village. They said Prem Singh (50), his wife Turi Devi (45), and mother-in-law Durgi Devi (70) were found dead by rescuers, who retrieved their bodies from the wreckage.

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