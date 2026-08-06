Reasi District Judo C’ship on Aug 9

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Aug 5: The Reasi District Judo Championship will be held on August 9 at Amba Kids Home School, Panthel, Katra, in the sub-junior, junior and senior boys' and girls' categories.

The championship will be organised by the Judo Association of Jammu & Kashmir under the banner of the J&K Sports Council. The event will also be conducted under the Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign to promote awareness against drug abuse and encourage youth participation in sports.

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Judokas from across Reasi district are expected to participate in the championship, which aims to identify and promote promising talent while fostering a spirit of healthy competition.

The organisers have asked all participants to complete their registration through their respective coaches. Players have been directed to report with their Aadhaar card and date of birth certificate for verification and eligibility.