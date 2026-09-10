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Home / Videos / Reasi: ACB Arrests Assistant Sub-Inspector For Accepting Rs 5,000 Bribe

Reasi: ACB Arrests Assistant Sub-Inspector For Accepting Rs 5,000 Bribe

      The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Talib Hussain, posted at Police Post Talwara in Reasi, for demanding and accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe. Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap near Reasi bus...

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Daily Excelsior
05:54 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested an Assistant Sub-Inspector, Talib Hussain, posted at Police Post Talwara in Reasi, for demanding and accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe. Following a complaint, the ACB laid a trap near Reasi bus stand and caught the ASI red-handed while accepting the bribe.

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