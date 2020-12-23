Ready for talks, but Govt should send concrete proposal, say protesting farmer unions

NEW DELHI: Protesting farmer unions on Wednesday asked the Government to not repeat “meaningless” amendments to the new agri laws that they have already rejected but come up with a concrete proposal in writing for another round of talks.

Addressing a press conference, a farmer leader said they were ready for talks, but the Government should send a concrete proposal for that to happen.

“We have already told Home Minister Amit Shah that protesting farmers will not accept amendments,” farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka said. (AGENCIES)