NEW DELHI, Aug 19 : The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund's conflict-of-interest policy was protected by stringent safeguards to ensure the protection of taxpayers' money and private capital, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

Suggestions from stakeholders are, however, most welcome and more safeguards could be considered wherever feasible, the minister added.

The RDI fund, with a corpus of Rs 1 lakh crore, was created by the government in 2025 to provide low-cost, long-term loans to private companies involved in advanced research and innovation in deep-tech sectors such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology, and space science.

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Singh's statement followed recent reports alleging a conflict of interest in the disbursement of funds to companies, as many of the firms chosen to get the loan had ties to several members of the selection panel.

The minister said that the RDI Fund carries a shared responsibility, as 50 per cent of the investment is expected to come from private equity sources.

He emphasised that while due diligence and verification processes must remain uncompromised, the timely release of funds is equally important to enable firms to move forward.

Singh made the comments during a monthly joint meeting of science secretaries. (PTI)