RDD coordinates Yoga Day celebrations across J&K

SRINAGAR, June 21: The Rural Development Department (RDD) and Panchayati Raj, successfully coordinated the celebration of the 12th International Day of Yoga across all Panchayats of the Union Territory on Sunday.

The celebrations were organized in accordance with advisories issued by the Ministry of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of AYUSH, with the RDD&PR Department directing all districts to ensure widespread observance of the event at the grassroots level.

Following departmental instructions Assistant Commissioners Developments, District Panchayat Officers, and Rural Development functionaries coordinated yoga programmes at Gram Panchayat offices, community centres, schools, Amrit Sarovar sites, and other public spaces across Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

The events witnessed enthusiastic participation from Panchayati Raj Institution representatives, government officials, Self-Help Group (SHG) members, youth clubs, school students, and local residents, reflecting the growing acceptance of yoga as a tool for promoting physical and mental well-being.

The programmes featured yoga demonstrations, meditation sessions, and awareness campaigns emphasizing the importance of healthy lifestyles, stress management, and holistic wellness.

At several Amrit Sarovar sites, yoga sessions were combined with community activities focused on water conservation, environmental cleanliness, and maintenance of public assets.

Officials said that the large-scale observance highlighted the increasing integration of yoga into community life and public wellness initiatives across the Union Territory.

Panchayats played a proactive role in mobilizing local communities and strengthening civic engagement through the celebrations.

Observed annually on June 21, the International Day of Yoga was adopted by the United Nations in 2014 following a proposal by India and has since grown into one of the world's largest public health and wellness movements.

The RDD&PR Department noted that the successful conduct of Yoga Day celebrations across all Panchayats underscores the commitment of Panchayati Raj Institutions towards promoting healthier communities, social participation, and sustainable development at the grassroots level.