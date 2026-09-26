RDA initiated against AEE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 25: Public Works Department, Government of J&K has initiated a Regular Departmental Action against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, AEE, PWD (R&B) Division, Sopore in case FIR registered in Police Station Anti-Corruption Bureau, Baramulla.

According to an order, Beiza Rafiq, In-charge Superintending Engineer (Civil), PW(R&B), circle Bandipora, has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer and Javed Haif Facktoo, Incharge Executive Engineer, R&B Division, Sopore, as Presiding Officer to conduct an indepth inquiry into the charges levelled against Mubarak Ahmad Ganie.

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The Inquiry Officer will submit the report/findings within a period of 30 days.