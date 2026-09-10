RCJT and GCW Parade honour distinguished educators

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9 : To commemorate Teachers' Day, the Rotary Club Jammu Tawi (RCJT), in collaboration with Government College for Women (GCW), Parade Ground, Jammu, organized a felicitation ceremony here today.

The ceremony witnessed the presentation of the prestigious Nation Builders Award 2026 to six distinguished educators and a lifetime achievement award.

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The ceremony was graced by Prof (Dr) K S. Chandrasekar, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, as the chief guest.

Dr N N. Sarma, District Chairman Literacy, RID 3070 and Dr Naveen Anand, Principal, GCW Parade, were the guests of honour.

Dr Dushyant Choudhary, Past District Governor, Rotary International; Prof R S Jamwal, president, RCJT, Dr Sandhya Bharadwaj, Project Director of the event, along with senior Rotarians and other dignitaries, were also present.

The six educators honoured with the Nation Builders Award 2026 included Dr Parveen Singh, Associate Professor and presently Director of Academics, Board of School Education, Dr Balwinder Kaur, Associate Professor of Physics, GGM Science College, Jammu, Dr Aran Kumar, Associate Professor of Chemistry, PSPS Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and Dr Brahm Dutt Sharma, Assistant Professor of Dogri, Government Degree College, Ramgarh.

Dr. Sonika Kanotra, Head, Department of ENT and Head & Neck Surgery, Government Medical College, Jammu, was honoured for her dynamic contribution as an educator.

Dr. Jagdish Lal Sharma, Associate Professor of Mathematics, GCW Parade, Jammu, a prolific author and scholar, was also honoured for his contribution to mathematics education.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Sham Lal Gupta, Former Director Colleges.

Speaking on the occasion, chief guest Prof (Dr) K S. Chandrasekar described teachers as the primary architects of a nation's future and said that the strength of any society ultimately rests on the quality of its educational institutions and educators.

The programme concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Shiv Kumar Sharma, Secretary, RCJT and compered by Dr. Sandhya Bharadwaj.