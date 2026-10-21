RCHJ Jewellers announces festive shopping bonanza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 20: Adding excitement to the festive shopping season, Rattan Chand Hiralal Jain Jewellers (RCHJ) today announced an exclusive promotional offer, giving customers a chance to win a free trip to Bali along with several attractive prizes.

Under the special festive offer, customers shopping for jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh or more will be eligible to enter a lucky draw.

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The campaign will culminate in the lucky draw on Dec 6.

Apart from the opportunity to win a Bali trip, customers will also stand a chance to win a diamond ring worth Rs 40,000, digital gold worth Rs 30,000 and other prizes.

The initiative aims to make festive jewellery shopping more rewarding for customers, combining the joy of purchasing jewellery with the excitement of winning attractive gifts and a dream holiday.

The Jewellers has invited customers to visit its showrooms and take advantage of the festive offer.

The house has two outlets in Jammu, one at Channi Himmat and the other at Jain Bazaar.

Customers can visit the Channi Himmat showroom or contact 8899262636 for details.

The Jain Bazaar showroom can be contacted at 8899372636.