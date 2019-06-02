RCC wins Cricket Tri-Series at Bishnah

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BISHNAH, June 2: Defeating BCC convincingly in the last match, RCC won the Cricket Tri-Series, organised by GS Sports Club, here.

With today’s win, RCC won Series by 2-1.

President GS Sports Club, Er Sushant Gupta and In-charge Ashwani Kumar distributed medals among all the participating players and trophies among the winners and runner-up teams.

RCC won the toss and chose to bat first and set a target of 208 runs in 20 overs. Ammu top scored with 103 runs, while Saurabh (49), Rafi (23) and Ravi (15) were the other contributors.

In reply, BCC scored 195 runs in 20 overs in which Reshav scored 104 and Harry contributed 38 runs. Reshav was declared as the man of the match.

Er Sushant Gupta, President GS Sports Club appreciated the role of youth of Bishnah eradicating drug menace from the society.

Prominent among others present were Vikas Sharma and Deepak Sharma.