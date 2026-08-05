RC Jammu Tawi organizes Women’s Health, Hygiene awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Rotary Club (RC) Jammu Tawi, in collaboration with Red Ribbon Club and NSS Unit of Government Degree College (GDC) for Women, Bhagwati Nagar, here today, organized a Women's Health & Hygiene Awareness Project to promote menstrual hygiene, health awareness and women's empowerment among young students.

The programme commenced with welcome address by Prof. (Dr.) Shalini Sharma, Principal of the College, who appreciated RC Jammu Tawi for taking up such a socially relevant initiative and selecting her institution for this important initiative.

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Highlight of the programme was an interactive session on Women's Health and Hygiene, where Dr. Shivani Choudhary and Sujata Gulati addressed the students on menstrual hygiene, personal health, nutrition and importance of breaking social taboos surrounding menstruation and about drug abuse.

A motivational session was conducted by PDG Dr. Dushyant Choudhary, Harish Gulati, Zonal chairman and Prof. Ranjeet Singh Jamwal, president of RC Jammu Tawi.

A major milestone of the project is the donation of a Sanitary Napkin Vending Machine and an Incinerator to the College. The equipment were donated under the leadership of Project Director Sujata Gulati.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Ranjeet Singh Jamwal, president of RC Jammu Tawi, stated that empowering young women with knowledge and access to essential hygiene facilities is fundamental to building a healthier and stronger society.

He also expressed gratitude to the College administration, Prof. Pawan Deep Bali, convener, Red Ribbon Club, Prof. Preety Slathia, NSS coordinator and all participants for their cooperation in making the programme a grand success.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Preety Slathia, followed by a pledge from the students to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene and women's health within their families and communities.

The event was attended by members of RC Jammu Tawi, including Jatinder Gandhok, Balvinder Singh, Anamika Khajuria, Sandhya Bhardwaj, Vipan Bashin and Anita Jamwal.