RC installs new office bearers for Rotary Year 2026-27

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, July 24: The installation ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of Rotary Club (RC) Udhampur for the Rotary Year 2026-27 was held at the Conference Hall of KLSM Rotary Eye Hospital, Udhampur.

D.N Sharma, Chief District Coordinator (2025-2026), graced the occasion as chief guest in presence of Dr. Shivani Chaudhary, Assistant Governor.

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The ceremony was attended by members of RC Udhampur, RC Dharmthal, Inner Wheel Club Udhampur, and several eminent citizens of Udhampur.

The programme commenced with the ceremonial inauguration by the chief guest and the Assistant Governor.

On this occasion, Kewal Krishan Sharma was formally installed as the President and Dwarka Nath Bhakhri assumed office as the Secretary of RC Udhampur for the Rotary Year 2026-27.

Outgoing President Satish Gandotra extended warm welcome to the distinguished guests and members. He presented the annual activities report for the Rotary Year 2025-26, highlighting the Club's achievements in healthcare, education, community development and humanitarian service.

The bio-data of the chief guest was presented by Col. Hargovind Singh (Retd.) while the vision and proposed activities for the coming year were outlined by the newly installed President, Kewal Krishan Sharma.

Vote of thanks was delivered by Dwarka Nath Bhakhri and the proceedings were conducted by Rajendra Sanson as the Master of Ceremonies.

A significant highlight of the programme was the induction of a new member, Kamal Sharma, by chief guest D.N Sharma and Assistant Governor Dr. Shivani Chaudhary.

Addressing gathering, the outgoing President Satish Gandotra conveyed his best wishes to the incoming President and his team for a successful and meaningful year ahead.

In his address, Kewal Krishan Sharma emphasized that special priority would be given to literacy, healthcare, sanitation, environment protection and community welfare, while strengthening fellowship and expanding Rotary's service activities.

Those present on the occasion were Ayush Gupta, Dr. Makhan Lal Gupta, Dr. R.K Sharma, Kamal K. Gupta, Krishan Gopal Sharma, P.L Suri, Pritam Kotwal, Puran Lal Sharma, Rajeev Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, S.S Kerni and Surjeet Singh and others.