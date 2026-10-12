RBI tightens forex rules: What it means for your overseas travel budget

New Delhi OCTOBER 12 : The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) latest measures to curb speculative bets against the rupee are unlikely to directly affect Indians buying dollars, euros or other foreign currencies for holidays, overseas education or business trips. However, travellers could feel an indirect impact if the measures influence the rupee’s exchange rate or the cost of currency conversion.

The RBI has cut the threshold for rupee-linked forex derivative positions that can be taken without establishing an underlying exposure from $100 million to $5 million. It has also barred the rebooking of cancelled contracts and introduced additional checks to prevent the same exposure from being hedged through multiple banks.

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The RBI notification is a clear forex-derivatives tightening package, not a travel restriction. It also not a direct capital-control measure. But it can still affect overseas travel budgets and foreign investments indirectly through the rupee’s exchange rate, hedging costs, liquidity, interest rates, and foreign-investor flows," said Madhupam Krishna, SEBI RIA and founder of WealthWisher Financial Planners & Advisors.

" "Travel itself is not directly regulated. The impact would come through the USD/INR exchange rate and the cost of obtaining foreign exchange. If the measures reduce speculative dollar buying, USD/INR could soften or stabilize. A stronger rupee means each dollar, euro, or pound costs fewer rupees, helping travel budgets. No doubt, market reports suggest a near-term favourable INR reaction," said Krishna.