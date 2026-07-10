RBI organises ‘SAMVAAD’ meeting for artisans and MSME entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, July 9: A ‘SAMVAAD’ meeting for artisans and MSME entrepreneurs of the weaving cluster, Sukhnag (Budgam) at Humhama, Budgam organized by the Reserve Bank of India was held here today.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy General Manager, RBI, Jammu and was attended among others by Joint Director, Directorate of Industries & Commerce (Kashmir Division), UT of J&K; Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Khadi & Village Industries Board (KVIB), UT of J&K; Deputy General Manager, J&K Bank; and officials from MSME-Development & Facilitation Office (MSME-DFO), District Industries Centre (DIC), NABARD, Lead Bank, RSETI and various banks.

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The meeting witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 80 artisans and entrepreneurs.

In her inaugural address, DGM, Reserve Bank of India highlighted the vital contribution of the MSME sector to economic growth, employment generation and regional development.

She stated that MSME 'SAMVAAD' is a district-level outreach initiative of the Reserve Bank aimed at expanding its engagement with entrepreneurs, strengthening financial inclusion, promoting awareness about institutional support mechanisms and creating a platform for meaningful dialogue between MSMEs, banks and government agencies.

The DGM also encouraged participants to make full use of the forum to better understand the various financial products, Government initiatives and institutional mechanisms available for the growth of their enterprises, while also sharing their feedback to further strengthen the MSME ecosystem.

Joint Director, Directorate of Industries & Commerce (Kashmir Division), while addressing the participants, highlighted the importance of coordination among various stakeholders viz. government departments, bank officials and entrepreneurs.

He further encouraged artisans and entrepreneurs to take advantage of the various government schemes and institutional support available for enterprise development.