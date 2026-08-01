RBI organises MSME townhall meeting for entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 31: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) organized a MSME townhall meeting for MSME Entrepreneurs of Khonmoh Industrial Area, here today.

The event was graced by Rachna Sharma, Secretary, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RDD), as the chief guest, in the presence of Chandrashekhar Azad, Regional Director, Reserve Bank of India, Jammu.

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The function was attended Deputy General Manager, RBI, Jammu; General Manager, UTLBC J&K Convenor Bank; Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India; Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank; Deputy General Manager, Jammu & Kashmir Bank; Functional Manager, Directorate of Industries & Commerce, UT of J&K; Assistant Director, MSME-Development & Facilitation Office; officials from JKTPO, JKEDI, SIDBI, Lead Bank, RSETI and other banks and representatives from Association of Industries, Khonmoh Industrial Area, Srinagar.

In his inaugural address, Regional Director, while welcoming the participants, stated that the objective behind conduct of Town Hall meetings in MSME clusters is to create awareness of banking facilities amongst the entrepreneurs in these clusters, link the unbanked entrepreneurs to the formal banking system and create a platform for a two-way communication amongst the stakeholders.

He highlighted the significance of Udyam Registration, CGTMSE & TReDS for MSMEs and outlined the recent initiatives of RBI for MSMEs viz. enhancement of collateral free lending limit for micro and small enterprises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Secretary, RDD in her special address, highlighted the role of MSMEs in nation building and underscored the importance of MSME sector in providing employment opportunities in the region.

She called upon strong collaboration between Government Departments, banks and industry stakeholders to ensure that every deserving entrepreneur has access to timely credit and financial services.

The event had thematic sessions covering key aspects of MSME development and financing including sessions on MSME Financing Landscape in UT of J&K, TReDS and MSME Health Clinic.

The event concluded with an open house session which was very interactive.