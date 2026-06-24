RBI organises awareness camp for MSME Entrepreneurs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 23: Reserve Bank of India today organized an Awareness Camp for MSME Entrepreneurs at Jammu.

The event was presided over by Regional Director, RBI, UTs of J&K and Ladakh and was attended among others by Amitava Chatterjee, MD & CEO, J&K Bank as ‘Special Guest’; Joint Director, MSME-Development & Facilitation Office, Jammu; Joint Director, DIC, Jammu; DGM, NABARD; GM, J&K Bank; GM, UTLBC (J&K); Chairman, Jammu & Kashmir Grameen Bank; AGM, SBI; AGM, Canara Bank; Regional Heads from HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank. The event had an enthusiastic presence of around 160 MSME entrepreneurs.

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During his keynote address, Regional Director stated that the MSME sector remains the backbone of Indian economy despite recent West Asia crisis, contributing significantly to GDP, employment generation and exports. He also highlighted that there has been impressive growth in terms of number of MSMEs registered on Udyam Dashboard over past five year in UT of J&K.

He further emphasized upon RBI’s recent regulatory initiatives namely enhancement in collateral-free lending limit for micro and small enterprises from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh; and dispensing with the requirement of due diligence while onboarding MSMEs on TReDS platforms. He encouraged MSMEs entrepreneurs to leverage upon the opportunities created by the evolving policy and financial ecosystem, scale up their enterprises and expand their market reach.

MD & CEO, J&K Bank while addressing the participants highlighted the role of MSMEs as engines of livelihood, innovation and social mobility in the region. He also emphasized the importance of Udyam Registration and Udyam Assist Platform in formalization of MSMEs. He further stated that thousands of enterprises, particularly nano-enterprises have benefitted with the recently launched Mission Yuva scheme of UT of J&K.

The event had thematic sessions covering key aspects of MSME development and financing including sessions on Unified Lending Interface; CBDC; TReDS; MSME Financing Landscape in UTs of J&K & Ladakh; Access to Credit – Challenges and innovative solutions; Government initiatives including MSME Health Clinic; Accessing formal credit, documentation, application processes etc.