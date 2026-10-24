RBI inaugurates FI Saturation campaign at village Gurha Singhu, Shamachak

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today inaugurated the Saturation Campaign for re-KYC and Financial Inclusion (FI) Schemes at Gurha Singhu, Shamachak.

The nationwide campaign, being undertaken in accordance with the directions of the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, Government of India, and the RBI, will continue from October 21, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

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The campaign aims to strengthen financial inclusion by facilitating re-KYC, C-KYC, nomination facility, access to social security schemes and awareness on digital frauds.

The event was inaugurated by Prabhakar Jha, Regional Director, RBI, Jammu in presence of Vibha Gupta, Deputy General Manager (RBI), Ram Saroop, Deputy General Manager, RBI, Ashok Gupta, General Manager, JKB, Chandrika Parihar, DGM, JKB, Nidhi Jamwal, Cluster Head, JKB, Lalit Prakash, Chairman, JKGB, Chander Mohan Bhat, Assistant General Manager, SBI, Lead Bank Jammu District along with officer/ official from RBI.

Addressing the gathering, Regional Director, RBI, Jammu, highlighted the importance of completing re-KYC formalities to ensure the continued availability of banking services and the smooth operation of bank accounts.

Gurha Singhu Shamachak, a prominent landmark in Jammu that attracts lakhs of visitors and devotees during the Baba Jitto, Jhiri Mela, could be an effective platform for disseminating financial awareness messages to a large audience

The public is requested to ensure that re-KYC is completed for their accounts with their latest address and identity proof by visiting their nearest bank branch or Business Correspondent during the campaign period.

The camp was organised by JKB, Gurha Singhu under the Co-ordination of UTLBC J&K, JKB FI Team and LDM office Jammu.