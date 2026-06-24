RBI Guv inaugurates new campus building of CAFRAL

MUMBAI, Jun 23 : RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday inaugurated the new campus building of the Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (CAFRAL) here.

In his address, the governor congratulated CAFRAL, an RBI promoted institution, for moving to its own premises, and emphasised the importance of continuous learning, capacity building and in-depth research to meet the challenging requirements of the financial sector.

CAFRAL's vision is to be a global centre of excellence in banking, finance, and macroeconomics, contributing to policy making and building leadership capability across India's financial sector.

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On the research side, CAFRAL generates rigorous, policy-oriented insights, while its learning vertical provides capacity-building support for senior financial sector professionals.

It is guided by a governing council chaired by the Governor, RBI.

The inauguration function was attended by deputy governors Swaminathan J, Poonam Gupta and Rohit Jain, among others. (PTI)