RBI Deputy Governor reviews banking sector in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 18: To review the financial and banking landscape of the Jammu and Kashmir UT, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Rohit Jain today chaired a meeting with the Zonal Heads of major banks operating in the UT.

In his opening remarks, Jain highlighted the important role of banks in supporting economic activity and strengthening financial inclusion in Jammu & Kashmir.

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He stressed the need for banks to maintain adequate banking infrastructure, improve credit delivery and expand the outreach of banking services to priority sectors, particularly underserved sections of society.

The Deputy Governor also called for coordinated efforts by banks to meet the evolving credit requirements of the UT.

Emphasising customer service and effective grievance redressal, he urged banks to remain responsive to the needs and concerns of customers.

Jain stressed the need for greater digitalisation of banking services while flagging the growing concern over digital frauds.

He also emphasised increasing loan processing through the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), highlighting its potential to transform credit delivery in a manner similar to the transformation brought about by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in digital payments.

Earlier, the Regional Director, RBI presented an overview of the financial landscape of the UT, highlighting its economic potential in sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, tourism, handicrafts and services.

The Zonal Heads of major banks subsequently presented the financial landscape of Jammu & Kashmir, covering banking network, Credit-Deposit Ratio, credit flow and Priority Sector Lending.

They also briefed the meeting on the progress made in onboarding banks onto the ULI, re-KYC coverage and settlement of unclaimed deposits.