RBA candidates question reservation allocation in KU recruitment

Suhail Bhat

Srinagar, Aug 18: Candidates belonging to the Reserved Backward Areas (RBA) category have questioned the allocation of reserved posts in the University of Kashmir's latest faculty recruitment advertisement, alleging that the distribution does not reflect the applicable reservation policy, while the University maintained recruitment followed Government guidelines.

The University of Kashmir invited online applications for 29 posts of Assistant Professors and equivalent positions across 22 subjects under Advertisement Notice No. 17 of 2026 dated Aug. 6.

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The candidates said the advertisement includes only one post for RBA/Backward Area candidates, while the 10% reservation for the category would amount to 2.9 posts out of 29. "It is reasonable to ask why the roster results in only one RBA/BA post," one of the candidates said.

The candidates said they want the university to disclose the reservation roster and roster points applied to all 29 vacancies and explain how the RBA allocation was determined.

"The University should disclose the applicable reservation roster and roster points against all 29 posts and explain how the RBA/BA allocation was arrived at," one candidate said.

The candidates also questioned the allocation of four posts to the ST1 category, saying the 10% quota would correspond to about three posts among the 29 advertised vacancies.

According to the candidates, the reservation framework provides 40% for open merit, 8% for Scheduled Caste, 10% each for ST1, ST2 and RBA/Backward Area, 8% for OBC, 4% for ALC/International Border and 10% for EWS.

One candidate alleged that RBA candidates had not been given their due share in university recruitments and said a similar issue had arisen during the recruitment of non-teaching staff last year. "We are not being given our due right under the RBA category," the candidate said.

University of Kashmir Registrar, Naseer Iqbal, defended the recruitment process, saying the posts were advertised after thorough deliberations by an expert committee and with all government guidelines in view. "The jobs were advertised following proper guidelines and due course," he said.

He, however, said candidates who have grievances or concerns about the recruitment can approach the university directly or submit a written application.

"If any candidate has any grievances or issues regarding the recruitment, he can directly come to us or write an application," he said, adding, "We will analyze the complaint and take action if it is required. Everyone should get an equal chance to get jobs."

The candidates have sought the intervention of the university's chancellor and demanded transparency in the implementation of the reservation policy.

They also questioned the allocation of an SC-reserved post in Persian, arguing that the university had vacancies across 22 subjects and that the rationale for assigning the SC roster point to Persian should be explained.

"Why was the SC roster point assigned specifically to Persian when the university had multiple assistant professor vacancies across 22 subjects?" one candidate asked.

The candidates said the university should make the complete roster available so applicants can verify the category-wise allocation and determine whether the reservation points were applied in accordance with Government orders S.O. 176, dated March 15, 2024, and S.O. 305, dated May 21, 2024.