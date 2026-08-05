Tahir Manhas

The recent unrest in Rawalakot, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), has once again brought the region into sharp focus. Reports of clashes between security forces and protesters, casualties, injuries, arrests, and restrictions have raised serious concerns about governance, democratic freedoms, and human rights in the territory. While the precise circumstances surrounding the violence remain disputed, the developments have intensified scrutiny of Pakistan's handling of dissent in areas under its administration.

For decades, Pakistan has sought to portray itself internationally as the defender of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It has repeatedly criticised India on issues relating to Kashmir and human rights. However, when people in Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir take to the streets over economic hardship, inflation, unemployment, electricity tariffs, governance, or political accountability, the response has often been marked by confrontation and security measures rather than meaningful dialogue. This contradiction cannot be ignored.

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The protests in Rawalakot did not arise in isolation. They reflect deeper frustrations over governance, economic challenges, unemployment, inflation, and the demand for greater political participation. Such concerns deserve democratic engagement. Governments earn legitimacy by listening to their citizens and addressing grievances through constitutional and peaceful means, not merely through the use of force.

If allegations of excessive use of force against protesters are established through credible and independent investigations, they would represent a serious violation of democratic norms and internationally recognised human rights. Every state has the responsibility to maintain law and order, but that responsibility must always be exercised with restraint, proportionality, transparency, and accountability.

Equally important is the role of the media. During periods of unrest, selective reporting, misinformation, and propaganda can deepen divisions and obscure the truth. Journalism must remain committed to accuracy, verification, fairness, and independence. A free press strengthens democracy only when it reports facts rather than amplifying political narratives.

From India's perspective, the developments reinforce its longstanding position that Pakistan has failed to ensure effective governance and protect the rights of people living in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India has consistently maintained that the entire former princely State of Jammu and Kashmir, including PoJK, is an integral part of India. While the political dispute continues, the humanitarian concerns of the people living in the region must never be overlooked.

For the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian side of the Line of Control, the developments in Rawalakot are a stark reminder of the heavy price they have paid over the past nearly four decades. Since the late 1980s, terrorism and cross-border militancy have claimed thousands of lives, including civilians, security personnel, political leaders, and innocent children. Countless families have been displaced, economic progress has been disrupted, and generations have grown up amid violence and uncertainty. India has long maintained that Pakistan's military establishment has supported and sustained cross-border terrorism and militant infrastructure, a charge Pakistan denies. The recent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir has led many in India to argue that the same establishment, which has projected itself internationally as a champion of Kashmiris, is now facing allegations of suppressing dissent and using force against people under its own administration. If these reports are borne out by credible investigations, they underscore the importance of accountability and respect for democratic rights.

Many in India view the Rawalakot unrest as exposing a profound contradiction. A state that consistently raises concerns about Kashmir on international platforms must also be willing to uphold the same democratic principles and human rights standards within territories under its own administration. Credibility in international diplomacy is strengthened when a country's actions match its rhetoric.

The international community should closely monitor developments in Rawalakot and support impartial investigations into allegations of violence and human rights violations. Human rights cannot be defended selectively. The same standards must apply everywhere, irrespective of political boundaries or diplomatic considerations. Independent inquiries, transparency, and accountability are essential to ensuring justice and preventing further escalation.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir—on both sides of the Line of Control—deserve to live free from violence, extremism, intimidation, and political exploitation. They deserve peace, dignity, security, and opportunities for development. The lessons of the past 37 years are clear: sustainable peace can never be achieved through proxy conflict, coercion, or the silencing of public voices. It can only be secured through peace, development, democratic governance, respect for human rights, and an unwavering commitment to human dignity.

The events in Rawalakot should therefore serve as a reminder that the future of Jammu and Kashmir must be shaped not by violence or competing propaganda, but by accountability, justice, and a genuine commitment to the welfare of its people. Lasting peace in the region will come only when human dignity triumphs over hostility, democratic values prevail over repression, and dialogue replaces confrontation.

The author is Chairman South Asian People Development Organisation (SAPDO)