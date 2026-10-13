Ravya wins three medals at National Swimming C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: Ravya Raaj Sharma, daughter of Dr Rahul Sharma, brought laurels by winning one Gold and two Silver medals at the 3rd Strategic Swimming National Championship held in New Delhi.

Competing in her age category, Ravya won medals in the 50m Partner Event Freestyle, 50m Free plus Breaststroke and 50m Free plus Backstroke events. The championship was organised by the Strategic Swimming Federation of India, affiliated with the World Strategic Swimming Federation (WSSF).

Advertisement

Her achievement reflects her dedication, discipline and passion for swimming. International Delhi Public School encouraged her sporting journey, while her coach, David Sandhu, guided her training and development.