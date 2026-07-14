Ravneet Bittu defends ban on 'Satluj', cites factual 'inaccuracies'

NEW DELHI, Jul 13 : BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday defended the ban on the movie 'Satluj' and said the government's objection is not against Jaswant Singh Khalra or his legacy, but to factual "inaccuracies" and "misleading" portrayals in the film.

Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, said historical events should be presented in a balanced manner, as he questioned certain aspects of the film, including the source of "25,000" missing bodies and the portrayal of certain personalities and events.

He claimed that his objections were not directed at any religion, but against terrorism, violence, and bloodshed.

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Sikhism stands for peace, courage, sacrifice and service to humanity, and terrorism should not be linked with Sikhism, Bittu asserted.

A longstanding bond exists between Hindus and Sikhs, he said, and added that attempts are being made repeatedly to create rifts in Punjab through false narratives.

On the demand raised by Paramjit Kaur Khalra for an enquiry into Khalra's death and claims he made, Bittu said he supports the demand for an independent, impartial enquiry into the killings of innocent civilians, bus passengers, and police personnel.

Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of Khalra, a human rights activist, on Monday urged the Akal Takht to form a 'People's Commission' to determine the number of people who went missing, the number of unidentified bodies, and those killed in alleged fake police encounters in Punjab in the 80s and 90s.

On a personal note, Bittu said his grandfather and former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh was assassinated on August 31, 1995. He then referred to Khalra's disappearance in September 1995.

Both families suffered because of the violence of that period, he said. He also indicated he may meet Khalra's wife.

Bittu maintained that the suffering of victims should not be politicised, and said that between 1992 and 1995, Khalra used every constitutional right and was never stopped.

The BJP leader appealed to the Akal Takht Jathedar, who is scheduled to perform an Ardas on July 14, to organise a prayer for all those affected by the years of violence in Punjab. (PTI)