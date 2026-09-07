Ravinder Sharma demands restoration of Sunderbani Ashram-Lamman Road

Excelsior Correspondent

SUNDERBANI, Sept 6: Alleging gross neglect of the pilgrim destination at Sunderbani, Chief Spokesperson JKPCC and former MLC, Ravinder Sharma has urged the Government and public representatives to give special focus to developmental gaps and needs of "Dharamnagri" Sunderbani which has emerged as a major pilgrims destination in North India after the establishment of Ashram of Peethadheeshwar Mahamandleshwar Swami Vishwatmanand ji ,where lakhs of devotees and Budda Amarnath pilgrims from various parts of country visit throughout the year.

Accompanied by prominent Congress leaders, Mr Sharma interacted with the local people who complained of neglect and non restoration of damaged road lying blocked for four months leading to Doba, Lamman comprising of 5000 population.

Advertisement

The Ex MLC spoke to Executive Engineer R&B and asked him to take up urgent repairs or face agitation. He also asked the MP and MLA to release necessary funds from their CDF for immediate repairs and restoration till work is sanctioned by the department.

Later Mr Sharma visited Sant Baitrayan Ashram Kund and met Sant Inderjeet ji, Gaddi Sanchalak and saw the condition of link road and demanded immediate sanction of the small link road and other lighting facilities for pilgrims and devotees enroute the Sant Ashram.

Sharma regretted that BJP Government claims to be spending crores of rupees to improve the facilities for the religious and pilgrimage destinations but the condition of Sunderbani town and adjoining areas of Swami ji Ashram and multiple temples around it, is worst. A large number of Budda Amarnath yatris too visit the Ashram and adjoining historic temples but there is no attention of concerned authorities or present representatives, he added and sought immediate special focus on the development needs of the Dharamnagri Sunderbani.

Block Congress Committee Sunderbani President NC Sharma, Vice Presidents Om Parkash, Rajiv Chadha, spokesman Sarbjeet Sharma, Pankaj Raina, Sanjeev Sharma, Adarsh Sharma, Rano Sharma and several others prominent persons were present on the occasion.