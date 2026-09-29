Rattan Lal flays disruption of Assembly proceedings by BJP MLAs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 28: Provincial president of the National Conference (JKNC), Rattan Lal Gupta today said that differences over legislative issues should be addressed through debate and democratic procedures, rather than disruption of the Assembly, while criticizing the conduct of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and other BJP legislators during the proceedings on the Statehood resolution.

Addressing a gathering of NC women wing at the provincial party headquarters in Gandhi Nagar, chaired by Bimla Luthra (former MLA and State vice president, women wing), Gupta said the elected Assembly had the right to deliberate on issues concerning the people of Jammu & Kashmir and its mandate should be respected.

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He said the Statehood resolution was a legitimate matter before the House and was ultimately passed, adding that BJP members could have placed their objections on record through debate and amendments instead of resorting to protests, sloganeering and repeated disruption of proceedings.

He further said restoration of Statehood had been a publicly stated commitment of the Union Government and maintained that the mandate of the elected Assembly must be respected. "Democracy does not mean agreeing on every issue; it means respecting the institution, allowing debate and accepting the outcome of due legislative proceedings," Gupta said.

Others prominent party leaders present included Sheikh Bashir Ahmad, Vijay Lochan, Dr Gafoor, Rakesh Singh Raka, Rajni Devi, Laxmi Datta, Dilshad Malik, Rita Gupta, Gurnam Singh, Prabha Bhagat, Sapna Gill and Rahul Attri.