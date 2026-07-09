Rather reviews tourism development works at Yousmarg

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, JULY 8: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today convened a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing development works, their execution and the new initiatives proposed under the Special Area Sustainable Community-Centred Initiative (SASCI) at Yousmarg, Haijan, Nilnag, Nagbal and adjoining areas.

The meeting also focused on resolving issues pertaining to the Forest Department that have been affecting the timely execution of various developmental projects in these tourist destinations.

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During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer, Yousmarg Development Authority (YDA), Riyaz Ahmad, gave a detailed presentation on the developmental profile of the area, highlighting prominent trekking destinations, ongoing and proposed projects, beautification initiatives, parking facilities, tourism infrastructure, winter tourism potential and various adventure tourism activities. He apprised that Rs 357 lakh have been sanctioned for 21 ongoing and new works in 2026-27, of which, more than 85 lakhs have already been released.

The Speaker emphasized the need to develop a network of trekking trails connecting Yousmarg–Drugtolen, Yousmarg–Burgah, Yousmarg–Nilnag, Yousmarg–Haijan, Yousmarg–Fresnag and Yousmarg–Sang-e-Safaid, stating that these scenic routes would provide tourists with a unique and memorable experience while promoting eco-tourism in the region.

Among others, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kashmir, Irfan Rasool Wani; Chief Executive Officer, Yousmarg Development Authority, Riyaz Ahmad; XENs Chadoora and Charai Sharief besides senior officers of the Yousmarg Development Authority, Forest Department, Tourism Department, Public Works (R&B) Department and BSNL attended the meeting.