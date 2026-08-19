Rather reviews Pakherpora Urs arrangements, calls for advance preparedness

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Aug 18: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today chaired a meeting to review arrangements for the forthcoming Urs of Hazrat Sultan Ali Aali Balkhi (RA) at Pakherpora, with a focus on ensuring adequate civic amenities, uninterrupted essential services, effective crowd management and hassle-free facilities for devotees.

The Speaker took a detailed review of the arrangements being put in place by various departments. He issued a series of directions for ensuring coordinated and timely execution of all necessary measures during the Urs period. He stressed the need for advance preparedness and close inter-departmental coordination, particularly in view of the large number of devotees expected to visit the shrine during the Urs.

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The Speaker directed the concerned authorities to ensure sufficient availability of potable water in and around the shrine and adjoining areas. He called for installation of temporary drinking water points, if required and directed that round-the-clock water availability be ensured in washrooms for the devotees. He also directed that water tankers be kept readily available for deployment in case of any emergency or shortage.

Reviewing electricity and lighting arrangements, Rather directed the concerned authorities to ensure uninterrupted power supply throughout the Urs celebrations. He also called for adequate lighting arrangements around the shrine and its surroundings.

On health and medical preparedness, the Speaker directed the Health Department to deploy medical teams and first-aid stations within the shrine premises to attend to any medical emergency. He called for ensuring the availability of ambulances and other emergency medical services on the spot besides maintaining adequate stocks of essential medicines and medical supplies.

With regard to Food and Civil Supplies, Rather directed the concerned department to ensure timely distribution of ration among the residents of Pakherpora. He also called for examining the requirement of an additional ration quota in view of the anticipated increase in local requirements during the Urs period.

The Speaker gave specific directions regarding sanitation and cleanliness, calling for adequate deployment of toilets, waste bins and sanitation staff at appropriate locations. He stressed for regular cleaning, proper segregation and timely disposal of waste to maintain hygienic conditions in and around the shrine and congregation areas.

Earlier, Speaker kick-started the upgradation and blacktopping works of the inner link roads at Takiya Hayatpora, being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 40 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker said that better road connectivity is a key priority of the Government, as well-maintained roads play a vital role in improving the quality of life of people and facilitating access to education, healthcare, markets and other essential services.