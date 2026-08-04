Rather holds public outreach camp, assures redressal of public grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

BUDGAM, Aug 3: Speaker Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly and MLA Charar-i-Sharief, Abdul Raheem Rather, today held an exclusive public outreach camp at Banderpora Kremshore in Charar-i-Sharief Constituency.

During the interaction, the residents from Banderpora and adjoining villages raised issues and demands related to road connectivity, drinking water, electricity, healthcare, education and other essential civic amenities.

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The Speaker assured the people that all their genuine demands would be taken up on priority with the concerned departments for early redress.

Addressing the gathering, the Speaker said that the areas of Banderpora and Kremshore, which were recently included in the Charar-i-Sharief Assembly Constituency following the delimitation process, require focused attention and accelerated development. He reiterated his commitment to ensure that these areas receive adequate infrastructure and public welfare projects.

He said every effort is being made to bridge the developmental gaps and improve civic infrastructure in the newly included areas. "I am working tirelessly to ensure that these areas receive the attention and development they deserve. The welfare of the people of my constituency remains my top priority," he said.

The residents expressed hope that the issues raised during the camp would be addressed in a time-bound manner.