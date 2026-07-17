Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 16: An impressive Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath Ji was taken out here today.

The Yatra, which started from MA Stadium, was organized by Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra Sewa Sansthan Trust, Jammu.

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Thousands of people drawn from different parts of Jammu participated in the Rath Yatra.

The specially designed ‘Rath’ in which Sawari of Lord Jagannath was taken out was beautifully decorated by the devotees.

People enroute paid obeisance to Lord and showered flowers on him.

The Rath was being pulled by devotees.

The people enroute served sweet water and fruits to devotees who participated in the Yatra.

The yatra passed via Vinayak Bazaar, Jewel Chownk, St Peter School, Resham Ghar Colony, Mahesh Pura Chownk, Bhagat Singh Chownk, Bakshi Nagar, Shakti Nagar Main Bazaar, Kali Mata Temple, Rajpura Chungi, Kamla Palace Road, Talab Tillo Road, Gole Pulli and was culminated at Vikas Lane where a Bhandara was served to devotees.

The devotees, enroute were dancing and reciting the bhajans in praise of Lord Jagannath.

The Yatra was led by Sanstha president, Ratikanta Swain.