Rat miners who saved 41 lives after Silkyara tunnel collapse get bravery medals

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday conferred the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak on 12 rat miners engaged in the rescue of labourers trapped under the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

In November 2023, these rat miners helped in rescuing 41 labourers who were trapped for 17 days under a collapsed portion of the tunnel.

The excavation work for the 4.53-km Silkyara Tunnel was completed in April last year. The double-lane tunnel is expected to reduce the distance by 25 km between Gangotri and Yamunotri on the Char Dham route.

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Speaking at the award ceremony, the road transport and highways minister described the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation as one of the most challenging.

He said the rescue operation received constant attention at the highest level, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi closely monitoring the developments and ensuring that all possible resources were mobilised for the safe evacuation of the trapped workers.

The minister highlighted that experts from multiple agencies, including the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, NHIDCL, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), the Indian Army, the Government of Uttarakhand and technical specialists from across the country, worked in close coordination to devise an effective rescue strategy.

Gadkari said a critical breakthrough was achieved with the insertion of a pipeline into the collapsed section of the tunnel, which enabled the supply of food, water, medicines and other essential items to the trapped workers.

These rat miners voluntarily entered the confined and hazardous space to manually remove the remaining debris, enabling the safe rescue of all the trapped workers, Gadkari said, adding that the act of such exceptional bravery and sacrifice became enduring examples for future generations.

Risking one's own life to save others reflects the highest ideals of courage, public service and humanity, and the nation would always remember their invaluable contribution, the minister said.

He said the Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak is a well-deserved recognition of their extraordinary courage and unwavering commitment to saving human lives.

Gadkari also acknowledged the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved in the rescue mission.

The minister presented the decoration medallion and certificate to each awardee. In addition to the main medallion, each recipient was also presented with a miniature medal.

The awardees have been granted a lump-sum monetary allowance of Rs 2,00,000 each, disbursed online. (PTI)