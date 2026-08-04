Rashtriya Raksha University inks MoU with University of Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: The Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU), an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, and the University of Kashmir (UoK) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in the office of Vice Chancellor, KU.

The MoU was executed by the Rashtriya Raksha University, Jammu and Kashmir Campus, Director, Dr Mahesh Tripathi, and by the Registrar, University of Kashmir, Prof Naseer Iqbal, on behalf of the University of Kashmir. The signing took place in the presence of the Vice Chancellor KU, Prof Neelofar Khan; Prof Mehraj Ud Din Mir, Lifetime Professor, RRU; Prof Shahnaz, Head and Dean, School of Law, KU; Dr Ashfaq Ahmad Zari, Special Secretary to the Vice Chancellor, KU; Dr Mudasir Bhat, Senior Law Faculty, RRU; and Dr Mohammad Yaseen Wani, Senior Law Faculty, School of Law, KU.

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The MoU was executed with the purpose of strengthening cooperation between the two universities in areas of mutual interest, particularly joint research initiatives, student and teacher exchange programmes, student internships, and credit transfer under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS). The collaboration will also extend to teacher training, consultation, and skill development in the domain of National Security, Behavioural and Forensic Science, Law, Police Administration, Criminology, and other multidisciplinary studies.

The MoU marks a significant milestone in enhancing academic, research, professional, and extension activities between the two universities.