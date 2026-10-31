‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ | LG Administers ‘Unity Pledge’ To Lok Bhavan Officials, Staff And Security Personnel

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

“Administered the Unity Pledge to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel and paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his 151st birth anniversary."