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Home / Latest News / ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ | LG Administers ‘Unity Pledge’ To Lok Bhavan Officials, Staff And Security Personnel

‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ | LG Administers ‘Unity Pledge’ To Lok Bhavan Officials, Staff And Security Personnel

Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’. In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said: “Administered the Unity Pledge to...

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Daily Excelsior
11:49 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered 'Unity Pledge' to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel, on the occasion of ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor has said:

“Administered the Unity Pledge to Lok Bhavan officials, staff and security personnel and paid tributes to the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his 151st birth anniversary."

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