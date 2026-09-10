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Home / National / Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan closed to public from Sep 11-13

Rashtrapati Bhavan, Amrit Udyan closed to public from Sep 11-13

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: Visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to the public from September 11 to 13, an official statement issued on Thursday said. The change of guard ceremony will also not...

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Daily Excelsior
05:46 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Sep 10: Visits to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and Amrit Udyan will remain closed to the public from September 11 to 13, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

The change of guard ceremony will also not take place at the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday (September 12, 2026), said the statement issued by the President's office.

The announcement assumes significance as the BRICS Business Forum and the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit are scheduled to be held from September 11 to 13 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. (Agencies)

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