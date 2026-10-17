Rashtra Sevika Samiti chief flays Jantar Mantar protests; says 'dimagi Naxalism' brainwashing Gen Z

NAGPUR, Oct 16 : The chief of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti (RSS), the women's wing of the RSS, on Friday said "dimagi Naxalism" is the most dangerous and invisible ecosystem of poisonous thoughts and it is brainwashing Gen Z.

Citing the "unconstitutional" protests at Jantar Mantar, the Rashtra Sevika Samiti's 'pramukh sanchalika' V Shantha Kumari, popularly known as Shantakka, said those taking part do not intend to bring about "constructive change" in society but just want to create instability.

These people are creating unrest in the minds of women as well, she said while addressing a gathering at the annual 'Vijayadashmi Utsav' and 'Shastrapujan' programme of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti in Nagpur.

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Raising concern over the present situation prevailing in the country, she said, "Dimagi Naxali is present in front of the country. This ideology of 'dimagi Naxalism' is the most dangerous and invisible ecosystem of poisonous thoughts. These people are brainwashing Gen Z and creating unrest in the minds of women as well."

This issue is generating a lot of instability in India, she said.

"We have seen continuous protests at Jantar Mantar. We can call it an unconstitutional protest. The country is witnessing anarchy. Their (protesters) main objective is to create instability in India and to destroy the culture of this country. They are doing it with this intention," she alleged.

"It is not that they want to bring some constructive change in society. Instead, they are creating instability and exploiting Gen Z for their own benefit. They are also inciting Indian women," she further claimed.

'Dimagi Naxal' is a term used for the first time by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech this year.

"We have succeeded in eliminating armed Naxals from the forests and liberating the nation from that crisis. However, while armed Naxals are gone, 'dimagi' (intellectual) Naxals are lurking around," the PM had said. (PTI)