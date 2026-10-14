RAS Club Jindrah wins masters roller hockey title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 13: Roller Athlete Skating Club (RAS Club), Jindrah, clinched the gold medal in the Masters category of the District Roller Skating Championship 2026 at MA Stadium after defeating Addiction Roller Hockey Club in a penalty shootout.

Under the captaincy of Ramnesh Sharma, RAS Club displayed strong defensive skills and attacking play in a closely contested final. The gold medal-winning team comprised Ankush Kholi, Krish Gupta, Sanjeev Kumar, Gagan Singh Jamwal and Ramnesh Sharma. The runners-up team included Rajesh Anand, Rai Barinder Singh, Vikram Gupta, Sourab Bakshi and Arwindeep Singh.

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RAS Club also performed well in other categories, winning gold in Cadet Mixed, Sub-Junior Mixed, Junior Boys and Junior Mixed events, while securing silver in Cadet Boys, Sub-Junior Boys and Junior Girls. The Junior Boys and Junior Mixed categories saw RAS Club teams claim both gold and silver medals.

Club Chief Patron Joginder Kohli and Vidhi Sharan Singh Jamwal congratulated the players and wished them success in upcoming competitions.