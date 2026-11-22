Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that a chargesheet in a rape case cannot be quashed merely because the complainant subsequently retracts her allegations through an affidavit, particularly when her statement has been recorded during investigation. The court further held that a negative medical report alone cannot justify quashing criminal proceedings.

Justice Rajnesh Oswal made these observations while dismissing a petition filed by Mohd Zafer seeking quashing of chargesheet arising out of FIR No. 93/2009 registered at Police Station Kandi, Rajouri, for an offence under Section 376 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Advertisement

The case originated from a complaint lodged in October 2009, alleging that the petitioner had sexually assaulted the complainant when she had gone to cut grass on her land. Following directions from the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rajouri, police registered an FIR and initiated investigation.

The petitioner contended that the allegations arose from a long-standing land dispute between the parties and that the complainant had subsequently executed an affidavit admitting that the complaint was false. He further submitted that the police had initially closed the investigation as “Not Proved” after considering the complainant’s affidavit and medical report. According to him, the closure report had been accepted by the competent court, and reopening the investigation was legally impermissible.

The petitioner also claimed that a compromise had been reached between the families through the intervention of village elders and that he had subsequently married the complainant in accordance with Shariat law.

However, the police reopened the investigation following directions issued by the District Police Office, Rajouri, on March 10, 2011. During further investigation, the complainant’s statement was recorded under Section 164-A Cr.P.C., and a chargesheet was subsequently filed against the petitioner.

After examining the record, Justice Oswal observed that the petitioner had failed to produce documentary evidence establishing that the closure report had actually been submitted before and accepted by the competent court.

The court noted that the investigating officer had initially closed the case on the basis of the complainant’s affidavit and negative medical report, but the higher police authorities had directed continuation of the investigation instead of accepting the closure.

Distinguishing the Supreme Court judgment cited by the petitioner, the High Court observed that the ruling concerned further investigation after submission of a final report before a court, whereas the present case involved different circumstances.

The Court held that once the complainant’s statement under Section 164-A Cr.P.C. had been recorded, the chargesheet could not be quashed merely on the basis of an affidavit submitted by her during the investigation.

Finding the petition devoid of merit, Justice Oswal dismissed the plea and vacated any interim directions operating in the matter.