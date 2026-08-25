Rape Accused Who Escaped Police Custody Arrested In Jammu; Habitual Narco-Offender Detained

Jammu, Aug 25: Police have arrested a rape accused, who had been absconding since escaping police custody around seven years ago, following a prolonged manhunt across the Jammu region, police said on Tuesday.

Separately, a notorious drug peddler was detained and lodged in jail under stringent PIT-NDPS Act provisions in Kishtwar, police said.

In a significant breakthrough, Tousef Ahmed, a resident of Reasi district, who had escaped from police custody in 2019, was arrested in Jammu, a police spokesman said.

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He said the accused was wanted in a case related to abduction and rape of a woman.

"Since his escape, the accused had gone to great lengths to evade arrest -- allegedly concealing his identity and using a fake ID card under the assumed name of Mohd Sahil," the spokesperson said, adding that a police team traced his whereabouts following a prolonged investigation, culminating in his arrest.

In another case, police in Udhampur district arrested absconder Des Raj -- wanted in a 10-year-old case registered under various sections including intent to provoke breach of the peace in Rehmbal area of the district.

He said the accused had been declared an absconder, and warrants were issued by the district mobile magistrate, Udhampur, on April 11, 2016.

Additionally, a notorious drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kishtwar district and lodged in Bhaderwah district jail, the spokesman said.

Haris Hussain was identified as a key supplier of drugs in Kishtwar town. His repeated involvement in drug-peddling came to light during investigations, necessitating preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, the spokesman said.

Alleged drug peddler Neetan Kapoor was also arrested from Dharamkot village of Billawar in Kathua district on Monday, and 9 grams of heroin was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.

Besides, a bovine smuggler wanted in an attack on a police team was arrested from Miran Sahab area of Jammu. Accused Murad Ali alias 'Fajji', a resident of Marallian, had been evading arrest for several months, he said.

He, along with his associates, allegedly attacked a police team in April, leaving two personnel injured. Since then, he had been absconding. (Agencies)