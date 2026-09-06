Ranting won’t fetch statehood: Suri

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Raman Suri today said that ranting won't fetch Jammu Kashmir statehood but complete peace and development where people feel safe, progress and participate in nation building.

In a statement issued here, today he said the manner National Conference (NC) leadership is wasting its time and spending its energy on ranting Statehood won't make it champions of any movement especially when the Union Government has repeatedly assured people of Jammu Kashmir that the Union Territory (UT) will get State status at a very appropriate time.

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Raman Suri said that after decades of turmoil in Jammu Kashmir, security agencies have tightened their noose around terrorists and their sympathisers. The law enforcement agencies of the Union Government too have identified and nailed terrorist supporters and also weeded out black sheep working in Government departments. Entire system of governance has been overhauled due to which the citadel of separatists and their supporters stands demolished. The residual terrorism is also being eliminated and complete peace is dawning on Jammu Kashmir.