Ranjoth ends 15-Day hunger strike after Govt assurance

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 20: Outstanding sportspersons protesting over alleged irregularities in the final selection list for appointments under the sports quota in Government departments today called off their hunger strike after receiving a written assurance from the Government.

Ranjoth Singh, who was leading the protest near the Maharaja Hari Singh statue in Jammu, had been on hunger strike for the past 15 days. Following the administration's intervention and written assurance to examine the grievances raised by the protesting sportspersons, the hunger strike was withdrawn.

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"We have called off the hunger strike, but the fight for justice is still on," a protesting sportsperson said.

The protesters welcomed the administration's intervention and expressed hope that their concerns would be addressed and the assurances implemented within the stipulated framework.

The sportspersons, however, maintained that they would remain vigilant and pursue follow-up action until their grievances are fully addressed.