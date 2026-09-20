The Queen Who shaped the Heritage of Udhampur

Dr Rakesh Verma

rakeshforests@gmail.com

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Among the remarkable women of the Dogra dynasty, Rani Rakwal occupies a place of singular distinction in the history of Udhampur. While the annals of the period are replete with tales of military conquest and political ambition, her legacy stands apart-carved not in battlefield victories but in temples, stepwells, rest houses, and the enduring spiritual fabric of the region. She was the first wife of Maharaja Gulab Singh, the mother of Maharaja Ranbir Singh, and the quiet force behind some of Udhampur's most cherished landmarks. Born in Chak Rakwalan village in present-day Udhampur district, she belonged to the Rakwal clan, a Rajput lineage of Suryavanshi (solar) descent whose roots trace back to King Raja Abta Deo of Jammu. Yet unlike many royal consorts who sought political influence, Rani Rakwal chose a different path-one defined by faith, philanthropy, and a profound commitment to public welfare that continues to shape the identity of Udhampur to this day.

The Rakwal Lineage: A Suryavanshi Heritage

To understand Rani Rakwal's place in history, one must first appreciate the lineage from which she emerged. The Rakwals are a Rajput clan found primarily in the Indian states of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with a significant presence in districts such as Pathankot in Punjab. Their immediate ancestor was King Raja Abta Deo of Jammu, who founded a principality in Sialkot, and they are recognised as a Dogra sub-group with customs similar to other Dogra Rajputs. The Rakwal Rajputs are Suryavanshi-descendants of the solar dynasty-a lineage that carries immense prestige in Rajput tradition. This heritage of honour, duty, and service would profoundly shape Rani Rakwal's character and her approach to royal life.

The Rakwals intermarried with several prominent Rajput clans, including the Sulehria, Langeh, Andotra, Bhalwal, Baghal, Manhas, Parihar, Jamwal, Rathore, and Charak families. It was through these intricate networks of kinship and alliance that Rani Rakwal's marriage to Gulab Singh was forged-a union that would link her family's fortunes with the rising Dogra power.

The Rise of the Dogra Dynasty

Rani Rakwal lived during one of the most transformative periods in the region's history. Her husband, Maharaja Gulab Singh Jamwal (1792-1857), was the founder of the Dogra dynasty and the first Maharaja of the princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. Born on 21 October 1792 into a Hindu Dogra Rajput family that had ruled Jammu since the medieval period, Gulab Singh rose from being a commander and noble in the Sikh Empire to becoming the sovereign of the largest princely state under the British Raj.

His ascent was neither swift nor simple. Alongside his brothers Dhyan Singh and Suchet Singh, Gulab Singh gradually rose to the highest positions in the Sikh court, becoming Rajas based on their intimacy and affiliation with Maharaja Ranjit Singh's administration. In 1822, Gulab Singh was made the hereditary Raja of Jammu by Ranjit Singh. The Dogra brothers consolidated their power through a combination of diplomacy and military prowess-Gulab Singh won Kishtwar more by diplomacy than by force of arms, while his brothers obtained their own principalities.

The watershed moment came in 1846. Following the defeat of the Sikh Empire in the First Anglo-Sikh War, Gulab Singh sided with the British and briefly became prime minister of the Sikh court. On 16 March 1846, he signed the Treaty of Amritsar with the British, establishing the state of Jammu and Kashmir under British suzerainty after payment of Rs. 75 lakhs. This treaty formalised the transfer of all lands ceded by the Sikhs to the British. Gulab Singh's reign as Maharaja lasted from 1846 until his abdication in 1856 due to poor health.

It was against this backdrop of dynastic consolidation and political transformation that Rani Rakwal operated-not as a political figure, but as a cultural and spiritual anchor for the emerging Dogra state.

A Queen's Piety: The Sacred Devika

Rani Rakwal is remembered first and foremost as a deeply spiritual queen, known for her profound devotion to the sacred Devika River. The Devika is a small holy rivulet flowing through Udhampur that holds such religious and cultural significance that the land of Udhampur is known as Devaknagri. Its origin is near Sudhmahadev, and it merges with the Suryaputri Tawi at Venisung-a confluence that remains a place of pilgrimage where a fair is organised every year on the eve of Baisakhi. The river manifests itself in the form of a small rivulet at several places-Sudhmahadev, Udhampur, Jindrah, Purmandal, and Uttarvehni-before merging with the Basantar. As it appears and disappears at many points along its course, the Devika is also known as Gupt Ganga, or the "hidden Ganges".

Rani Rakwal's devotion to the Devika was not merely personal-it found tangible expression in the construction of the magnificent Raghunath Temple at Udhampur. Tradition credits her with inspiring this sacred edifice, which her son Maharaja Ranbir Singh built on the banks of the Devika in accordance with her wishes. Today, the Raghunath Temple remains one of the city's most important religious landmarks-a testament to a mother's faith and a son's devotion.

A Mother's Legacy: Maharaja Ranbir Singh

Rani Rakwal's influence extended beyond her own lifetime through her son, Maharaja Ranbir Singh. Born in August 1830 at Ramgarh in Jammu and Kashmir, Ranbir Singh was the third son of Gulab Singh. His mother, Rani Rakwal, was the first wife of Gulab Singh. Interestingly, Ranbir Singh was adopted by Raja Suchet Singh, his childless uncle, and inherited all his jagirs upon his uncle's death in 1844.

Ranbir Singh ascended the throne on 20 February 1856 after Gulab Singh's abdication due to poor health, ruling until his death on 12 September 1885. His reign was marked by significant achievements. He sent troops to help the British besiege Delhi during the Indian Rebellion of 1857 and was subsequently rewarded. He annexed Gilgit, which had witnessed a rebellion against the state, and the princely states of Hunza and Nagar began paying tributes to Jammu and Kashmir during his reign.

Perhaps his most enduring contribution was the establishment of a modern judicial system. Civil and criminal laws were compiled into the Ranbir Penal Code during his reign. Ranbir Singh was also a scholar of Sanskrit and Persian and had many books translated. These achievements reflect the values and education he received from his mother, whose influence helped shape him into the progressive ruler he became.

A Mother's Grief: The Memory of Udham Singh

One of the most poignant chapters in Rani Rakwal's story involves her eldest son, Udham Singh, after whom the town of Udhampur is named. The story of Udhampur's founding is intimately connected with Udham Singh and his tragic death.

Around 1846, the present site of Udhampur town was under dense forest with rich wildlife. When Gulab Singh became Maharaja of Jammu and Kashmir, he began frequent visits to the Kashmir valley via the Banihal pass and the Udhampur area. At that time, there was no proper road leading towards Kashmir except a bridle path for the movement of common people and horses, so it would take several days for royal caravans to reach Srinagar. Maharaja Gulab Singh would halt for a few days at a small township called Krimchi, about 10 kilometres north of present-day Udhampur town, located at the foot of Lada hill. Krimchi had been founded by Raja Krihik and was famous for its ancient temples and civilisation.

However, Krimchi was away from the main route towards Kashmir and lacked proper accommodation for the royal Dogra caravan. It was during this period that Prince Udham Singh, who was fond of hunting, began visiting the dense forest area of present-day Udhampur town. The area had rich wildlife, and the prince, along with royal guards and local shikaris, would wander through the dense forest for hunting purposes. With the passage of time, Udham Singh became fond of this spot. He stayed in the natural atmosphere, enjoyed the company of local hunters and wildlife, and developed great love for this place. He ultimately selected this area for a township because it was located directly on the route towards Kashmir valley.

Maharaja Gulab Singh, keeping in view the necessity of accommodation for the royal caravans, approved his son's proposal and named the town after Prince Udham Singh as Udhampur. The construction of the new township was started on a war footing and emerged in a very short period. Traders and shopkeepers from Krimchi, along with artisans and labourers from surrounding areas, migrated to the town in search of livelihood. A palace for Maharaja Gulab Singh and accommodation for the royal caravans were also constructed.

Tragically, Prince Udham Singh died in an accident. Since this town was associated with the memories of Prince Udham Singh, it received the patronage of Gulab Singh and successive Maharajas of Jammu and Kashmir, remaining flourishing day by day.

Historical accounts state that Rani Rakwal commissioned a palace at Udhampur in memory of her eldest son. This act reflected both her maternal devotion and her role in shaping the architectural heritage of the town. The palace stood as a physical monument to a mother's love and a son's unfulfilled promise-a reminder that even in grief, Rani Rakwal sought to build rather than mourn, to create rather than withdraw.

Public Welfare and Benevolence

While her piety found expression in temple construction and her maternal devotion in memorials, Rani Rakwal's concern for ordinary people was reflected in several practical public works that demonstrated her profound sense of social responsibility.

She established a Sarai-a travellers' rest house-for pilgrims and visitors along the Devika, ensuring that those who came to the sacred river had a place to rest and refresh themselves. In an era when travel was arduous and facilities scarce, this act of hospitality was both compassionate and visionary. The Sarai would have provided shelter, food, and water to countless pilgrims who made the journey to the Devika for spiritual purification, embodying the queen's belief that faith and charity must go hand in hand.

Perhaps her most enduring contribution to public welfare was the construction of the famous Rani ki Bowli at Gangera. Udhampur city abounds with a number of natural springs locally known as bowlis, and the water of these bowlis is hot in winter and cold in summer-a natural phenomenon that made them invaluable community assets. Bowlis-traditional stepwells-were vital community assets in an age when dependable drinking water sources determined the viability of settlements. By commissioning this structure, Rani Rakwal provided generations of Udhampur's residents with access to clean water, strengthening the town's social and cultural landscape for years to come.

The district of Udhampur is today known as the "Land of Devika" and the "Land of Bowlis". Rani Rakwal's contribution to this heritage through the Rani ki Bowli is a testament to her foresight and her commitment to public welfare. The stepwell stands as a reminder that true leadership is measured not by power wielded but by lives improved.

A Legacy of Service and Compassion

Today, Rani Rakwal is remembered not only as the queen of Maharaja Gulab Singh and the mother of Maharaja Ranbir Singh but also as a patron of public welfare whose contributions continue to define the historical and cultural identity of Udhampur. Her legacy demonstrates how a queen's influence can endure through service, compassion, and the preservation of heritage-qualities that often outlast the swords of conquerors and the treaties of statesmen.

The temples she inspired still echo with prayers. The stepwell she commissioned still provides water. The rest house she established still offers shelter in spirit if not in stone. And the town she helped shape still bears the marks of her vision. Udhampur may derive its name from Raja Udham Singh, but it is Rani Rakwal's contributions-temples, water structures, charitable institutions, and religious patronage-that truly transformed the settlement into an important centre of Dogra culture and faith.

In an age when the contributions of women in history are too often overlooked, Rani Rakwal stands as a reminder that true legacy is built not through the pursuit of power, but through quiet, steadfast commitment to faith, family, and the welfare of one's people. She was not a warrior queen who expanded borders nor a power-hungry consort who manipulated thrones. She was something perhaps more remarkable: a queen who understood that the most enduring monuments are not built of stone and mortar alone, but of compassion, faith, and service to others.

Her story-of a woman born in a village called Chak Rakwalan, who rose to become the queen of a dynasty and the mother of a maharaja, yet chose to be remembered not for her titles but for her works-is a story that deserves to be told and retold. It is a story of how one woman's vision helped shape the heritage of a town, and how her legacy continues to inspire generations long after she has passed into history.

(The author is from J&K Forest Services)