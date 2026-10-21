Ranga Heritage Stall Steals Spotlight at International Rakhigarhi Festival, Draws Thousands of Heritage Enthusiasts

NARNAUND, Oct 20 : While the International Rakhigarhi Festival celebrates the grandeur of Harappan urban planning and ancient legacy, it is a modest heritage stall that is emerging as the unexpected showstopper of the event.

The Ranga Heritage Stall, showcasing a rare collection of traditional household tools and antiquities, has become a magnetic attraction for tourists eager to touch, see, and selfie with the tangible remnants of everyday life from a bygone era. Thousands of visitors have already flocked to the stall since the festival began, marvelling at an extraordinary assemblage of domestic and agricultural artefacts that once formed the backbone of rural existence.

From a wooden mortar and pestle (ukhal) and a traditional stone grinder (chakki) to a well pulley (dol) used to draw water, clay pots, brass utensils, lanterns, and vintage weighing scales (baat), the stall offers a vivid walk through the living memory of Haryana's pastoral past.

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Satyawan Ranga, the stall operator and curator of the collection, said the response has been overwhelming. "We have had thousands of people visit the stall already. Elderly visitors are transported back to their childhood, while the younger generation is fascinated to see how their ancestors managed daily chores without modern machines," he said.

Tourists are not merely content with observing; they are actively capturing selfies with these relics, turning the stall into one of the most photographed spots at the festival. The display is more than a nostalgic trip. It serves as a hands-on museum of indigenous knowledge systems.

The traditional weighing scales, including seer and half-seer baat, remind visitors of an era before standardised metrics, while the horse saddle, large storage tokne, and agricultural implements highlight the self-sustained rhythm of pre-modern life.

The wooden mortar and grinder, once central to food preparation in every rural household, stand in quiet contrast to today's automated kitchens, underscoring the cultural evolution of domestic labour.

Ranga has also promised fresh attractions in the coming days. Starting Wednesday, the stall will unveil a rare collection of ancient Indian currency, ranging from kauri shells to early rupee coins, offering visitors a glimpse into the diverse monetary systems of the past.

Adding to the excitement, a single-stone flour grinder from the Harappan period will also be put on display, directly linking the region's prehistoric urban culture with its living folk traditions. Set against the backdrop of one of the world's largest Harappan sites, the Ranga Heritage Stall is doing more than entertaining crowds; it is reconnecting them with their roots.

Organisers and visitors alike say the exhibition drives home the message that a civilisation's true identity lies not only in its monumental ruins but also in the ordinary tools, measures, and traditions that sustained daily life for millennia.

As the festival continues, the stall remains a vibrant testament to the enduring appeal of heritage, proving that sometimes the simplest artefacts tell the most powerful stories.

(UNI )