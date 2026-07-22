Randhawa visits Raipur-Satwari, listens grievances

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 21: MLA Bahu, Ch. Vikram Randhawa here today visited Raipur-Satwari area and listened the grievances of locals there regarding various civic and developmental issues.

During visit of the MLA, locals highlighted several long-pending demands like that of construction of a proper drainage system and up-gradation of power transformer.

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Randhawa assured the residents that both demands will be taken up with the concerned departments on priority.

He directed the officials to conduct necessary inspection, prepare proposals and start the much needed developmental works without unnecessary delay to ensure early redressal of public grievances.

The MLA also said that development must reach every household and every locality.

“Public representatives have a responsibility to remain connected with the people and address their concerns through timely action,” he maintained reiterating that strengthening basic infrastructure and improving civic amenities across the Bahu Constituency remains one of his foremost priorities.

A large number of local residents, prominent citizens and BJP workers were also present on the occasion.